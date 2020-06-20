Yash Raj Films submits copies of late actor’s contract to cops

Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Saturday submitted copies of the contract signed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for their upcoming projects to the Mumbai Police.
Rajput, 34, known for films like “Kai Po Che!”, “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, “Chhichhore”, was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. No suicide not was found at the spot, police had said.
The Bandra Police had sent a letter to Yash Raj Films seeking details of the contract on June 18, a police official said.
“Accordingly, the Investigation Officer (IO) has received a contract copy from the YRF which was signed by Sushant Singh Rajput,” said Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-IX.
So far police have recorded statements of 15 persons, including family members of the actor, his staff, his close friend actor Rhea Chakraborty and of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, he said.
“Based on the information given by them, the police are verifying the facts,” the DCP said.
Chakraborty had told the investigators that the actor had ended his contract with Yash Raj Films and also asked her to stop working with the banner, police had said.
Rajput had worked in two Yash Raj Films movies - “Shuddh Desi Romance” (2013) directed by Maneesh Sharma and in director Dibakar Banerjee directed “Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!” (2015).
His third film with the banner was supposed to be “Paani”, directed by Shekhar Kapur. However, YRF had reportedly backed out of the project.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath