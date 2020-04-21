WR registers highest earnings from parcel trains

The Western Railway (WR) has registered the highest earnings from its parcel special trains among all zonal railways in India, accounting for nearly 42% of the total earnings between April 8 and April 17.
WR earned ₹1.59 crore in the 10 days of the total ₹3.8 crore earned by all zones during the same period. A bulk of the revenue came from milk loading from Gujarat, which drastically increased after supply chains on road were disrupted in the immediate aftermath of the lockdown.
Nearly 71 rakes of parcel vans/railway milk tankers have been sent to different parts of the country by WR to supply essential items such as milk powder, liquid milk and other general consumer goods. For the first time in its history, Indian Railway started timetabled parcel services across divisions, for faster transportation of goods, especially essentials like medical goods and perishable items.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.