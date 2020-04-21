WR registers highest earnings from parcel trains

The Western Railway (WR) has registered the highest earnings from its parcel special trains among all zonal railways in India, accounting for nearly 42% of the total earnings between April 8 and April 17.

WR earned ₹1.59 crore in the 10 days of the total ₹3.8 crore earned by all zones during the same period. A bulk of the revenue came from milk loading from Gujarat, which drastically increased after supply chains on road were disrupted in the immediate aftermath of the lockdown.

Nearly 71 rakes of parcel vans/railway milk tankers have been sent to different parts of the country by WR to supply essential items such as milk powder, liquid milk and other general consumer goods. For the first time in its history, Indian Railway started timetabled parcel services across divisions, for faster transportation of goods, especially essentials like medical goods and perishable items.