Would have slapped Uddhav: Narayan Rane; remarks draw Sena’s ire

Narayan Rane

Mumbai

24 August 2021 09:22 IST

The Union Minister is trying to impress BJP leadership, says Sena MP

Union Minister Narayan Rane has sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence.

Advertising

Advertising

“It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap,”Mr. Rane said during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in adjoining Raigad district on Monday, August 24, 2021.

The BJP leader and former Shiv Sena chief minister claimed Mr. Thackeray forgot the year of independence during his August 15 address to the people of the State. Mr. Thackeray had to check the year of independence with his aides midway during the speech that day, Mr. Rane said.

Also Read Uddhav appeals for muted Dahi Handi festival

Mr. Rane’s remarks drew sharp reactions from Shiv Sena, whose workers put several posters in Mumbai and other places, calling him a ‘kombdi chor’ (chicken stealer), a reference to the poultry shop he ran in Chembur five decades ago, during his initial stint with the Bal Thackeray-led party.

Shiv Sena’s Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP Vinayak Raut said Mr. Rane has lost his mental balance.

“To impress BJP leadership, Mr. Rane has been attacking Shiv Sena and its leaders. He lost his mental balance after his induction into the Modi-led ministry. Modi should show him the door,” Mr. Raut said.