Mumbai

Worli woman who tested positive for COVID-19 ends life

A 29-year-old woman admitted to the Nair Hospital’s COVID-19 ward ended her life in the hospital bathroom.

Worli woman who tested positive for COVID-19 ends life
 

The woman, a resident of Veer Jijamata Nagar in Worli, was admitted to the hospital after testing postive for COVID-19, on April 14 at 2 am. Hospital authorities said that housekeeping staff found her in the bathroom at around 4 am on Wednesday.

Hospital’s dean Dr Ramesh Bharmal said that the woman must have panicked after testing positive for the disease.

“She was also asthmatic,” said Dr. Bharmal, adding that they have initiated counselling services for patients and healthcare workers who are on the frontline. “But this patient was just admitted recently and was not reached out for counselling,” he said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 or on these numbers.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2020 2:28:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/worli-woman-who-tested-positive-for-covid-19-ends-life/article31345499.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY