Worli woman who tested positive for COVID-19 ends life

A 29-year-old woman admitted to the Nair Hospital’s COVID-19 ward ended her life in the hospital bathroom.

The woman, a resident of Veer Jijamata Nagar in Worli, was admitted to the hospital after testing postive for COVID-19, on April 14 at 2 am. Hospital authorities said that housekeeping staff found her in the bathroom at around 4 am on Wednesday.

Hospital’s dean Dr Ramesh Bharmal said that the woman must have panicked after testing positive for the disease.

“She was also asthmatic,” said Dr. Bharmal, adding that they have initiated counselling services for patients and healthcare workers who are on the frontline. “But this patient was just admitted recently and was not reached out for counselling,” he said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 or on these numbers.