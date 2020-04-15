Worli woman who tested positive for COVID-19 ends life

A 29-year-old woman admitted to the Nair Hospital’s COVID-19 ward ended her life in the hospital bathroom.
The woman, a resident of Veer Jijamata Nagar in Worli, was admitted to the hospital after testing postive for COVID-19, on April 14 at 2 am. Hospital authorities said that housekeeping staff found her in the bathroom at around 4 am on Wednesday.
Hospital’s dean Dr Ramesh Bharmal said that the woman must have panicked after testing positive for the disease.
“She was also asthmatic,” said Dr. Bharmal, adding that they have initiated counselling services for patients and healthcare workers who are on the frontline. “But this patient was just admitted recently and was not reached out for counselling,” he said.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 or on these numbers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.