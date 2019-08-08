Workshop puts women’s safety in focus

A full day workshop for police personnel to familiarise them with the finer points of the Central government’s Safe City - Nirbhaya scheme was held at the Mumbai Police headquarters in Crawford market on Tuesday.

The workshop was also attended by NGOs and other stakeholders who are part of the ecosystem that works towards the safety of women.

The initiative is a flagship project of the women’s security division of the Ministry of Home Affairs to enhance mechanisms for safety of women in metro cities, and is currently being implemented in eight cities across the country.

Sharing expertise

Senior police officials said the workshop brought together police personnel, NGOs, academic institutions, content developers and consultancies from across the country, and all the stakeholders shared their experiences and expertise on the issue.

The event was chaired by Amitabh Gupta, Special Principal Secretary, Home Department and was attended by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Santosh Rastogi, along with personnel across ranks and postings in the city commissionerate.