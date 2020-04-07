Working from home? beware of fake links

The cyber cell of the Navi Mumbai Police has issued an advisory about fake links that have been making the rounds during the lockdown, clicking on which could cause people to lose money.

“With the lockdown in place, most people are working from home and using the internet more. Fraudsters are trying to make the most of this by using various ways to con the common man,” senior police inspector Jayraj Chapriya, cyber cell, said.

For instance, the advisory mentions a fake link for a scheme called Pradhanmantri Berozgaar Bhatta Yojana 2020, a which claims to fetch ₹3,500 per month to the person who registers for it.

“The link intends to get money from the person who clicks on it, and not the other way round,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Pravin Patil said.

Another link claims to provide a free Netflix subscription if the message is forwarded to 20 people or five groups. “The fraudsters ask for some small amount — ₹10 or ₹20 — paid by credit or debit card. Once the victim enters the information, the hacker gets the card details and the CVV code,” cyber security expert Shubham Singh said.

Yet another link promises free mobile recharge. “For this ‘free recharge’, the fraudsters create a fake web page to get the user’s information. There are also instances of some people spreading fake recharge application files, which, if installed on the device, grant permission to send data to a remote server,” Mr. Singh said.

The cyber cell has also warned people not to divulge credit card or account details to anyone calling them to extend EMI payment deadlines.

The cyber cell has warned that most of the times, these links pop up on Facebook as paid advertisements and people tend to believe them. Advertisements for home delivery of liquor are another way of scamming people, the police have warned.