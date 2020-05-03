Workers throng police stations, keep officers busy through the day

Police personnel had their hands full on Saturday, managing hundreds of migrant workers who flocked to police stations to collect forms that would finally allow them to go back home.

Police officials said the largest number of people were noticed at Bandra, Wadala, Dharavi and Kurla, where a large migrant population resides in slum pockets. The Central government on Friday issued an order designating all zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) as nodal officers for the facilitation of inter-State movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and others stranded in Mumbai owing to the lockdown.

Applicants, who are mostly daily wage labourers and domestic helps, are anxious to get home, having exhausted most, if not all, of their resources in the last one month. “I work as a house help and live with nine members of my family, including my brother, sister and their children. Our hometown is in Chhattisgarh. Since the lockdown, we are out of work and we are finding it hard to pay rent. We hope our application gets accepted so that we can leave at the earliest,” Estella Panna, a resident of Ganesh Murti Nagar slum, while waiting in queue outisde Cuffe Parade police station.

The distribution of forms started early on Saturday, with people lining up outside police stations from 10 a.m. The police, anticipating a huge crowd, had chalked out areas for people to wait and ensured they maintain a safe distance from each other. The personnel also kept an ample number of forms ready to save time.

‘Will take time to fill forms’

Samta Nagar police station in Kandivali witnessed a footfall of nearly 150 to 200 people. “As of now, we have only distributed the forms and are waiting for the applicants to submit them to us. A maximum of 30 people can travel in a group, including the group leader. It will take time for people to return the forms as documents like ID proof and fitness certificate need to be submitted along with them,” senior police inspector Raju Kasbe, Samata Nagar police station, said.

DCP (Zone VIII) Manjunath Singe, whose zone covers Bandra (east) and Vakola areas, said, “We had citizen volunteers who helped us at police stations to ensure that social distancing was followed. No violations with respect to distancing or law and order were observed.”

Apart from police stations, the police have also made arrangements for the forms to be distributed at locations where food and relief packets are being distributed to migrants. Officers said this was done to reduce the footfall at police stations as well as to ensure that the forms were dispersed among as many people as possible in the shortest possible time. The police are also circulating advisories through social media platforms in various languages so that there is no ambiguity regarding them.

“Applications should be submitted by the group leaders only and the entire group should not crowd the police stations. Special trains will be started for people who have been identified by and registered with the State governments. No one, under any circumstances, should come to railway stations looking for trains,” Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Pranaya Ashok said.