ADVERTISEMENT

18 workers injured in accident at steel plant in Wardha

Updated - November 07, 2024 10:21 am IST - Mumbai

The incident took place in furnace area at Evonith Steel Plant on Bhugaon Link Road during the process of cooling of slag; at least 18 workers got injured

Agencies

Representative image | Photo Credit: Reuters

At least 18 workers were injured in an accident at a steel plant in eastern Maharashtra's Wardha district on Wednesday (November 7, 2024) evening, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place in furnace area at Evonith Steel Plant on Bhugaon Link Road during the process of cooling of slag, a mixture of metal oxide and silicon dioxide, around 7 p.m., said an official.

Death at work: On industrial safety  

Steel slag, a by-product of steel making, is produced during the separation of molten steel from impurities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the workers sustained burn injuries and were rushed to hospital, the official said. Three of them were sent to Nagpur, 76 km away, for further treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
On fire safety regulations in India | Explained

“All the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. One of them is in critical condition. The fire has been brought under control. An inquiry has been started as to how exactly this incident took place. The administration team has reached the spot,” said Rahul Kardile, Collector, Wardha.

Further investigation is underway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

fire / Maharashtra

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US