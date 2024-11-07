 />
Workers injured in accident at steel plant in Wardha

The incident took place in furnace area at Evonith Steel Plant on Bhugaon Link Road during the process of cooling of slag; at least 18 workers got injured

Updated - November 07, 2024 10:03 am IST - Mumbai

At least 18 workers were injured in an accident at a steel plant in eastern Maharashtra's Wardha district on Wednesday (November 7, 2024) evening, police said.

The incident took place in furnace area at Evonith Steel Plant on Bhugaon Link Road during the process of cooling of slag, a mixture of metal oxide and silicon dioxide, around 7 p.m., said an official.

Death at work: On industrial safety  

Steel slag, a by-product of steel making, is produced during the separation of molten steel from impurities.

Most of the workers sustained burn injuries and were rushed to hospital, the official said. Three of them were sent to Nagpur, 76 km away, for further treatment.

On fire safety regulations in India | Explained

“All the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. One of them is in critical condition. The fire has been brought under control. An inquiry has been started as to how exactly this incident took place. The administration team has reached the spot,” said Rahul Kardile, Collector, Wardha.

Further investigation is underway.

