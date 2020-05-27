Mumbai

Worker’s death at KEM Hospital sparks protest

Class IV staﬀ members of civic-run KEM Hospital protested on Tuesday morning after an ailing colleague succumbed while being taken to the hospital.

The deceased, a 32-year-old Thane resident, was on duty till May 18 after which he developed a fever. He was taking treatment from a local doctor. As his condition worsened, he was being brought to KEM Hospital on Sunday when he died on the way in the ambulance.

Pradeep Narkar, head of the Municipal Mazdoor Union, said even when the deceased’s COVID-19 test has not been done, his family should be given all the benefits of insurance as he was working in COVID-19 wards.

The body of the deceased remained in the hospital’s mortuary till Tuesday night. The delay in releasing the body also upset the co-workers. The victim his survived by his wife and mother.

Mr. Narkar said since the outbreak, nearly 18 class IV employees, including helpers, ward boys, and morgue attendant, have succumbed.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 2:35:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/workers-death-at-kem-hospital-sparks-protest/article31683028.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY