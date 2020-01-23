Worker killed, 3 injured in blast, fire in Badlapur chemical factory

A 35-year-old worker died and three others were seriously injured in an explosion and subsequent fire at a chemical factory in Badlapur on Wednesday.

The explosion occurred around 8.30 a.m. in a dryer at Kajay Remedies Pvt. Ltd. in Badlapur MIDC, following which a blaze broke out on the premises, fire officer Bhagwat Sonone said. “A worker was killed and three others sustained serious injuries,” he said. The injured are being treated at a local hospital, he added.

Three fire engines from Badlapur and Ambernath helped douse the flames in about two hours, Thane Municipal Corporation’s regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said. The deceased has been identified as Vishnu Dhandhar, he said.

According to the company’s website, it produces chemical formulations used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and dye intermediates.