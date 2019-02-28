Work to widen storm water drains in Byculla on track

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is hoping that its work on widening storm water drains in Byculla will prevent flooding at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and E.S. Patanwala Road among others. Work on a 910-metre drain will be completed before May while the remaining 1,780 metres will be completed next year.

Eliminate flooding

The civic body has been working to scientifically eliminate rain water flooding spots across the city. While it has managed to deal with 165, 60 flooding spots are yet to be tackled. One of the reasons behind waterlogging on city roads is the insufficient carrying capacity of storm water drains. The drains have a capacity of 25 mm per hour which needs to be increased to 50 mm per hour.

As part of the same attempt, the BMC has taken up widening work on three drains measuring 2,690 metres. Together they are expected to prevent flooding in Byculla police station area, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Seth Motisha Lane and E.S. Patanwala Marg.

The 910-m storm water drain at Sheth Motisha Lane running from B.A. Road to Mascarenhas Road, has a maximum diameter of 800 mm which is being widened to 2,000 mm. Work is expected to be completed before monsoon.

The 1,030-m arch drain running under E.S. Patanwala Road to Reay Road will have an additional box drain. The 750-m arch drain running from Sheth Motisha Lane to E.S. Patanwala Road will get an additional pipe drain of 2,200 mm diameter. Both will be completed in 2020.

The BMC wants to complete storm water drain works of 3,098 metres in the city before monsoon. It has used the theory that every piece of drain will be larger than the previous one, thus leading to wider mouths.