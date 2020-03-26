Work on all Metro lines grinds to a halt

With the city at a standstill owing to the coronavirus pandemic, all ongoing Metro construction work has also been suspended, barring critical works. The eight Metro lines being constructed in the city are at various stages of completion.

According to a spokesperson from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), no major activities were being conducted on any of their Metro sites. MMRDA is executing seven of the eight corridors: Lines 2A, 7, 2B, 6, 5, and extensions to Line 7 and Line 4A. “Only essential activities like curing and securing sites against any damage due to inactivity are in progress,” an MMRDA spokesperson said.

The timelines of nearly all lines will be affected due to the lockdown. MMRDA officials said it would difficult to ascertain the extent of the impact at this stage. Line 2A, between Dahisar and DN Nagar in Andheri (West), and Line 7, between Dahisar (East) and Andheri (East), were scheduled to be completed by December 2020 and early 2021, respectively. Other lines are at various stages of construction, while for a few, the work is yet to start. For instance, for Line 4A soil testing and utility investigation was under way.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL), which is executing the underground Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro 3, said it was only carrying out unavoidable activities, especially at tunnelling sites, such as monitoring of buildings and ground operations of tunnel boring machines in slow mode. “The workers and engineers involved in these essential activities will be strictly adhering to the guidelines,” an MMRCL spokesperson said.