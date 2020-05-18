Won’t relax rules in red zones: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai

18 May 2020 23:59 IST

We want to end COVID-19 crisis before monsoon sets in: CM

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday stressed that restrictions will persist in red zones as any easing could skew hopes of flattening the pandemic’s curve before monsoon. “We are not lifting lockdown rules in red zones because if we do, we may have to face an unending lockdown. We don’t want to to be hasty and end up closing facilities after opening them,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the State will make sure the new academic year is not wasted, hinting at reopening educational institutions in June. He said the government is working towards ending the COVID-19 crisis before the monsoon sets in. He said, “The State wants to end this crisis before monsoon. For that, we need to be self-disciplined and alert for the next few months.”

Mr. Thackeray, in his address on social media, also advised people to avoid intra-State travel. He said, “We have to keep green zones intact. Have patience and avoid travel to Konkan or western Maharashtra this summer.”

Land for new industries

Mr. Thackeray said while there will be no relaxations in red zones such as Mumbai, Pune and Malegaon, 40,000 acres of land has been set aside to start new industries in the State.

He said, “There will be no conditions to restart industries in green zones. We want new industries to come to Maharashtra. We have decided to give land on rent and basic infrastructure. Let’s start a new era of industrialisation in the State.”

‘Meet labour shortage’

Mr. Thackeray also appealed to workers in the State to meet the labour shortage in industries caused due to the return of over five lakh migrant workers. “Let’s fill the requirement, especially in green zones. Let’s be Aatmanirbhar [self-reliant],” Mr. Thackeray said.

The Chief Minister said the government is meeting the travel expenses of the workers. He said, “How can we charge these workers who live on daily wages? I appeal to all those walking home to please stay wherever you are and you will be taken care of. We have arranged transport facilities and we will drop you to your home States.”