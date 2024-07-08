GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Won't let influential persons manipulate the system: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on hit-and-run cases

I have directed the State Police Department to handle these cases with the utmost seriousness and ensure justice is served, says Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Published - July 08, 2024 06:59 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on July 8 stressed the State administration’s zero tolerance for injustice and directed the police to handle hit-and-run incidents involving powerful and influential individuals with utmost seriousness to ensure justice is served.

Mr. Shinde’s statement follows a hit-and-run incident where a 45-year-old woman was killed in Mumbai. The car’s driver is allegedly the son of a Shiv Sena leader.

‘Zero tolerance for injustice’

Expressing his deep concern over the rising number of hit-and-run cases in Maharashtra, Mr. Shinde said, “It is intolerable that the powerful and influential misuse their status to manipulate the system. Such miscarriages of justice will not be tolerated by my government.”

He directed the police to treat these cases with the highest priority. “The lives of ordinary citizens are precious to us. I have directed the State Police Department to handle these cases with the utmost seriousness and ensure justice is served,” he said. “In addition, we are implementing stricter laws and harsher penalties for hit-and-run offenders,” he added.

The Chief Minister stated that no one, including offspring of bureaucrats or Ministers, regardless of their wealth, influence, or political connections, would have immunity as long as he is in office.

“I have zero tolerance for injustice. Let it be clear: my administration stands firmly with the victims and their families. We are committed to creating a safer Maharashtra for all its citizens,” he added.

The recent incident wad raised in the state legislature earlier in the day, prompting Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe to direct the Government to make a statement in the Upper House on July 9.

Nearly two months before the Worli hit-and-run incident, a car allegedly driven by the teenage son of a Pune-based builder had fatally knocked down two IT professionals riding a motorcycle, causing a huge outrage.

In another hit-and-run incident, a Swift car allegedly driven by a 24-year-old man rammed into a motorbike of two policemen on patrolling duty, leaving one dead and another injured, in Pune on Sunday. The accused was arrested.

