Won’t contest subsequent polls: Thakur

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) chief and Vasai MLA Hitendra Thakur on Tuesday said he won’t contest elections henceforth. Mr. Thakur, who has won the Vasai seat five times and is in the fray this election as well, said he was sure of winning with a comfortable margin.

The MLA, popularly known as Appa, contested his first polls in 1990, winning each subsequent one except for 2009, when he lost to independent candidate Vivek Pandit.

Speaking at a press conference in Vasai on Tuesday, Mr. Thakur said people had tried to malign the image of Vasai taluka while campaigning by repeatedly saying there is “terror” in the Vasai-Virar belt. “I have loved this taluka with all my heart and I cannot tolerate someone defaming it because of me. If I am not in the picture, they won’t get a chance to spoil Vasai-Virar’s name,” he said.

He said the opposition’s campaign involved everything politicians should not resort to. Police officer-turned-Shiv Sena candidate Pradeep Sharma, who contested from Nallasopara against Mr. Thakur’s son, had said in a rally there would have been peace in Vasai-Virar had he put two bullets in the region.

Mr. Thakur said his wife, Pravina, the former Mayor of Vasai-Virar, was deeply hurt by the remarks. “Any woman will feel bad if someone talks about shooting her husband or son. Campaigning aggressively is fine but how can one stoop so low?” he said.

On being asked who would succeed him, Mr. Thakur said he would find a suitable party member to replace him over the next five years. “That person may or not be a Thakur but will definitely be from the BVA,” he said.

He also put to rest speculations about his wife succeeding him, saying she is a successful businesswoman, manages the house perfectly and is also involved in politics, but is not interested in contesting Assembly elections.

“I am one of those few lucky politicians who are blessed with a strong party base. I could have easily declared my decision before the elections and gained sympathy. But I purposely didn’t do so because I wanted to get elected on the basis of merit and didn’t want any emotional drama,” he said.

Mr. Thakur’s announcement, a day after voting day, came as a shock to BVA members.

Party member Sameer Patil, a resident of Vasai village, said, “Appa’s reach and the zeal to work will stay unmatched. Whoever his successor is, they will need time to build a connection with the people the way he did.”

Another local and party member, Ashok Colaco, said Mr. Thakur’s decision was a loss to the party, but expressed confidence that the BVA chief would ensure a deserving and new face succeeds him.