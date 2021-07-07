Wont arrest Param Bir Singh till July 29, Maharashtra tells High Court

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that it would not arrest former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh till July 29 in a case registered against him.

The statement was made before a Division Bench of justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Mr. Singh seeking to quash an FIR filed against him at the Bazzar Peth Police Station Kalyan and also registered at Akola.

The plea states, “The FIR refers to an event of 2015 and is belatedly registered after having failed to pressurize him to withdraw his complaint against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.”

On March 20 last, Mr. Singh wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that Mr. Deshmukh directed suspended police officer Sachin Vaze to collect ₹100 crores from bars and restaurants over a month.

The FIR was registered on April 24, 2021, by police inspector Bhimraj Ghadge against Mr. Singh under several sections of the Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Civil Rights Protection Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Police Act at Akola.