Won’t arrest Marathi actor in other 21 FIRs, Maharashtra govt. tells HC

Public prosecutor Aruna Kamat Pai made a statement before a Division Bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and N.R. Borkar.

The Maharashtra Government on Monday told the Bombay HIgh Court that it won’t arrest Marathi Ketaki Chitale in all the 21 FIRs filed against her for allegedly sharing a defamatory post on social media against NCP president Sharad Pawar.

Ms. Chitale was arrested on May 14 in an FIR lodged at Kalwa police station and was granted bail last week by a Thane court. However, there are 21 FIRs against her in various districts across Maharashtra. She has moved court to quash the FIRs.

The court adjourned the matter for hearing on July 12.