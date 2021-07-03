Won’t arrest former Mumbai police chief till July 6: Maharashtra govt.

Mumbai

03 July 2021 01:49 IST

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Friday that it will not arrest former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh till July 6 in a case registered against him under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The statement was made before a division bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and N.J. Jamadar.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Mr. Singh seeking to quash an FIR registered against him on a complaint by police inspector Bhimraj Ghadge, who belongs to the SC community. The inspector had accused Mr. Singh of trying to frame him in false cases during his tenure as Mumbai police chief.

Advertising

Advertising

The FIR was filed against Mr. Singh at the Bazzar Peth Police Station, Kalyan, and at Akola on April 24, 2021.

The plea states, “The FIR refers to an event of 2015 and is belatedly registered after having failed to pressurise him [Mr. Singh] to withdraw his complaint against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.”

On March 20, 2021, Mr. Singh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Mr. Deshmukh had directed suspended police officer Sachin Vaze to collect ₹100 crores from bars and restaurants over a month.

Mr. Singh has been booked under several sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Civil Rights Protection Act, the Indian Penal Code along with The Maharashtra Police Act at Akola.