Women, trans and queer rally cancelled in Mumbai as police deny permission

A rally by women as well as members of the trans and queer communities, that was supposed to take place at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar on Friday, was cancelled after the police denied permission for it.
Organisers said that the event would have brought together marginalised communities communities that would directly face the brunt of the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act, the proposed National Registry of Citizens and the National Population Register.
The organisers will now hold a meeting at 6 pm in Shivaji Park to remember social reformer Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary, pay homage to Phule and Fatima Shaiq’s legendary friendship and discuss further course of action.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.