Women, trans and queer rally cancelled in Mumbai as police deny permission

A rally by women as well as members of the trans and queer communities, that was supposed to take place at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar on Friday, was cancelled after the police denied permission for it.

Organisers said that the event would have brought together marginalised communities communities that would directly face the brunt of the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act, the proposed National Registry of Citizens and the National Population Register.

The organisers will now hold a meeting at 6 pm in Shivaji Park to remember social reformer Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary, pay homage to Phule and Fatima Shaiq’s legendary friendship and discuss further course of action.

