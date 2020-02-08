Women protesters at Mumbai Bagh to form committee

Protesters at Mumbai Bagh have decided to form an all-woman committee to represent themselves before the authorities in the wake of political participants at the protests stirring a controversy.

The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA0, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) started on the night of January 26 and the women have been continuing it on a relay basis.

On Tuesday, following a meeting with State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, political leaders connected to the protest said they would call the protest off. The protesters, however, refused to flinch, saying the women had started this protest of their own accord and not on any political guidance.

Late on Friday night, Nagpada Police registered an FIR against the women who have been protesting since January 26.

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Pranaya Ashok said the FIR was registered on a complaint by Assistant Municipal Commissioner Alka Sasane with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

“We have booked 200 to 300 protesters for stopping the concretization of the Morland Road under the Indian Penal Code and the BMC Act,” Mr Ashok said

Earlier, Feroze Mithiborewala, member of the managing committee of Mumbai Bagh, said on Friday a committee of prominent women representatives would be formed. “On the first day of the protest, many political leaders joined us and asked why they were not informed about the protest. Subsequently, a committee was formed comprising local political leaders, but no women were included in it. We are now working to form a committee on the lines of the one in Shaheen Bagh and it will be finalised in a day or two,” he said.

Nadia Batliwala, a protester, said, “We will not call off the protest until resolutions are passed in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha against the CAA, NRC and NPR. Our fight is not against the State government but the Centre. We demand a written confirmation, not an oral assurance. We are clear about our demands and will stick to them.”

Ms. Batliwala said the women were never reliant on politicians and have already started seeking the requisite permissions from the police.

“The women who accompanied the politicians to meet the Home Minister were not even allowed to speak. Rather than talking about Mumbai Bagh, they were talking about Sharjeel Imam and the protest at Gateway of India,” said another protestor, who identified herself only as Aisha.