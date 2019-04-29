Women polling booth at Dharavi sees happy faces

Decorated with pink and white balloons, a polling booth inside Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi Stadium at Dharavi stands out in the pale booths next to it as it is a "sakhi matdan kendra" run by four women smiling their way through the tedious process.

The booth has a public relations officer, Dr. Bushra Shaikh, a Professor at the Maharashtra Arts and Science College in Andheri and says she is thrilled to be there as it is her first experience as a polling officer.

She said the Election Commission has given the ladies the right to decorate the booth the way they like. So they have balloons and red roses put all over along with small chocolates for all the women voters who come there. "We gave the first woman voter a red rose", Ms. Shaikh said. Along with her, there is a woman security officer and a lady peon helping her with the exercise.

Dr Saraswati Iyer, a senior translation officer with the Central Railway, says she feels privileged to be picked up as a polling officer and is very happy to be able to part take in this process of the worlds largest democracy. Being trained for three days Ms. Iyer says, “we are happy that the State Election Commission has given us an independent booth this time.”

Neha Desai, an assistant teacher in a State run school in Dadar said: "It is my 6th election. I have always religiously voted on the ballot paper that comes home and then I come to do my duty." Pratiksha Pulunkar, the security officer at the booth says, "it feels nice to be part of something that is happening for the first time."