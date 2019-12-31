Woman’s dismembered torso found

A dismembered torso of a woman was found at 9 a.m. on Monday opposite the State Transport department workshop on Kirol Road in Ghatkopar. The police said there was a nightgown on the body and it was wrapped in a bedsheet.

Senior police inspector Kusum Waghmare of Ghatkopar police station said, “Preliminary investigations indicate that this is a case of murder. We are still trying to identify the body and find the remaining parts.” She said the head was missing and the legs were chopped from the knees downwards.

The torso has been taken to Rajawadi Hospital for a post-mortem. Officers said CCTV footage from the spot is being scanned and police stations across the city are being contacted to find out if a woman has been reported missing in the last few days.

An officer with the Ghatkopar police station said, “The road where the body was found does not have any shops or other commercial establishments. The road does not witness too much vehicular or pedestrian traffic at night. Based on the condition of the body, which is not more than 24 hours old, we suspect that it was dumped at the spot some time late at night. The selection of the spot indicates that whoever dumped it had prior knowledge about the area. We are making inquiries with local informants.”

The officer said there is no tattoo or marks on the body to help them identify the victim. They also have not got any clues like a tailor’s label or tag from the nightgown. The Crime Branch Unit VII is conducting parallel inquiries into the case. The post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the cause of death.

The incident comes close on the heels of the Bennett Rebello murder case, which came to light on December 2 when his limbs washed ashore in a suitcase behind Mahim dargah. The Crime Branch Unit V went on to identify Rebello and book his adopted daughter, her boyfriend and a friend for their role in the murder and recovered most of his body parts from the Mithi river.