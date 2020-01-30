Woman uses fake PAN, Aadhaar to finance DSLR camera

Vashi police are on the look out for a woman who used a forged PAN and Aadhaar card to procure loan from Bajaj Finance to purchase a DSLR camera and cheated the finance company and the shop owner.

The case was registered last week by Rajendra Sharma (28), who runs a shop, Mango Plus, in Sector 30, Vashi, that sells cameras, mobile phones and accessories. The complainant has alleged that on May 8, 2019, one Pranita Pravin Kale visited his shop to purchase a camera and selected a Nikon Camera worth ₹1.40 lakh. Ms. Kale said that she would pay ₹35,000 in cash and would opt for EMI through Bajaj Finance to pay the balance.

She submitted her PAN and Aadhaar cards and a cancelled Punjab Natinal Bank cheque in the name of Filza Enterprises. On June 8, Mr. Sharma received a call from a Bajaj Finance executive saying they ad not received the the monthly instalment of ₹8750 from Ms. Kale. Mr. Sharma tried calling her number, but it was switched off.

The documents mentioned her residence address in Dighe, but when Mr. Sharma and a Bajaj Finance executive went there they found that she did not stay there.

“The cheque was drawn in the name of Filza Enterprises. They found the address of Filza Enterprises in Koparkhairane and went there. The watchman of the building informed them that the shop had been shifted. He identified the photo of the lady on the documents provided as Filza Shaikh,” police inspector Ravindra Daundkar from Vashi police station said. The duo then visited PNB and found she had closed her account.

“We are investigating the case and are looking for her,” Mr. Daundkar said.