Woman training to be Agniveer found dead at Navy hostel in Mumbai

November 28, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - Mumbai

A 20-year-old woman undergoing Agniveer training in the Indian Navy allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room at INS Hamla in Mumbai, police said on November 28.

The woman, hailing from Kerala, was undergoing training at the INS Hamla in Malwani area in the western suburb of Malad, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While no note was recovered from the spot, it appears the woman took the extreme step due to personal reasons, the official said.

The woman had been training at the facility for the last 15 days after completing her basic training, he said.

The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and further investigation is underway, the official added.

Agniveers are soldiers recruited by the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme, which was introduced in 2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT