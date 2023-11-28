ADVERTISEMENT

Woman training to be Agniveer found dead at Navy hostel in Mumbai

November 28, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - Mumbai

While no note was recovered from the spot, it appears the woman took the extreme step due to personal reasons, the official said

PTI

A 20-year-old woman undergoing Agniveer training in the Indian Navy allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room at INS Hamla in Mumbai, police said on November 28.

The woman, hailing from Kerala, was undergoing training at the INS Hamla in Malwani area in the western suburb of Malad, an official said.

While no note was recovered from the spot, it appears the woman took the extreme step due to personal reasons, the official said.

The woman had been training at the facility for the last 15 days after completing her basic training, he said.

The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and further investigation is underway, the official added.

Agniveers are soldiers recruited by the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme, which was introduced in 2022.

