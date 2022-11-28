  1. EPaper
Woman succumbs to injuries in foot overbridge collapse at Maharashtra's Chandrapur

She was injured during the foot overbridge collapse at Balharshah railway station on November 27, 2022.

November 28, 2022 10:03 am | Updated 10:03 am IST - Chandrapur

ANI
A foot-over-bridge after part of its pre-cast slab collapsed at Balharshah junction railway station, in Chandrapur district on November 27, 2022.

A foot-over-bridge after part of its pre-cast slab collapsed at Balharshah junction railway station, in Chandrapur district on November 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A 48-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries sustained after a portion of the foot-over bridge collapsed at Balharshah Junction railway station in Chandrapur, officials said on Monday.

According to the officials, the woman died late Sunday during treatment. A slab of a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) connecting two platforms at the Balharshah railway station in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district collapsed on Sunday evening. "A 48-year-old woman succumbed to injuries during treatment. She was injured during the foot overbridge collapse at Balharshah railway station on Sunday," Chandrapur District Information Officer said today.

Yesterday, the Indian Railways announced ex-gratia of ₹1 lakh to those grievously injured and ₹50,000 to those who sustained simple injuries in the mishap. All who sustained injuries were shifted to Civil Hospital after giving first aid. The Central Railway (CR) has initiated an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the mishap.

According to railway officials, a part of the pre-cast slab of the foot over-bridge (FOB) at Balharshah, Nagpur division collapsed on Sunday at around 5.10 p.m. This resulted in people who were using the bridge at that time to fall on the railway tracks. "A part of the pre-cast slab of FOB at Balharshah railway station connecting platforms 1 and 2 have fallen down at around 5.10 pm on Saturday. It is mentioned here that not the FOB has fallen down, it's a part of the pre-cast slab (a small part of the walkway)," Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway Shivaji Sutar had said earlier.

