Woman spends partner’s money to clear debts, cooks up a burglary tale

Investigations into a ₹4.07 lakh burglary case by the Koparkhairane police have revealed that the complainant was told about a fake house break-in by his live-in partner, who had used up his money for clearing her debts.

A 48-year-old builder had lodged a police complaint on June 17, claiming that valuables worth ₹4.07 lakh were missing after a burglary at his residence at Bonkode, where he stayed with his live-in partner.

The builder also claimed that his partner was in a hospital from June 14 to June 17, and during that period, unidentified people made away with ₹3 lakh in cash and jewellery worth ₹1.07 lakh from his house. The complainant also said that the accused could have stolen by mending the tin sheet of the window.

“During investigations, we procured CCTV footage of the housing society and found no suspicious person entering the building. The windows too as claimed had no signs of any damage. There was no evidence of anyone entering the house,” Pankaj Dahane, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, said.

The police then interrogated the woman, who confessed that she had mortgaged the jewellery claimed to have been stolen, and used the cash of ₹3 lakh to pay off her debts.

“The cash belonged to the complainant who had given her for its safe-keeping. She, without the knowledge of her partner, used it up. When he inquired about the money, she made up the story of theft,” senior police inspector Suryakant Jagdale from Koparkhairane police station said.