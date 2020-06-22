Woman spends partner’s money to clear debts, cooks up a burglary tale

Investigations into a ₹4.07 lakh burglary case by the Koparkhairane police have revealed that the complainant was told about a fake house break-in by his live-in partner, who had used up his money for clearing her debts.
A 48-year-old builder had lodged a police complaint on June 17, claiming that valuables worth ₹4.07 lakh were missing after a burglary at his residence at Bonkode, where he stayed with his live-in partner.
The builder also claimed that his partner was in a hospital from June 14 to June 17, and during that period, unidentified people made away with ₹3 lakh in cash and jewellery worth ₹1.07 lakh from his house. The complainant also said that the accused could have stolen by mending the tin sheet of the window.
“During investigations, we procured CCTV footage of the housing society and found no suspicious person entering the building. The windows too as claimed had no signs of any damage. There was no evidence of anyone entering the house,” Pankaj Dahane, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, said.
The police then interrogated the woman, who confessed that she had mortgaged the jewellery claimed to have been stolen, and used the cash of ₹3 lakh to pay off her debts.
“The cash belonged to the complainant who had given her for its safe-keeping. She, without the knowledge of her partner, used it up. When he inquired about the money, she made up the story of theft,” senior police inspector Suryakant Jagdale from Koparkhairane police station said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath