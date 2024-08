Woman police dies after getting anaesthesia at private Mumbai hospital; probe under way

“A 28-year-old woman constable of the Mumbai police died after she developed complications when she was administered anaesthesia for an ear surgery at a private hospital here,” an official said on Friday (August 30, 2024).

The official said Constable Gauri Subhash Patil was admitted to Axis Hospital in Lokhandwala, a western suburb of Andheri.

“When Ms. Patil was administered anaesthesia before her ear surgery, she developed complications and died on Thursday (August 29, 2024) night,” he said.

The police were informed about the death around 10.45 p.m., he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Amboli police station, and a probe is on, the official said.

Ms. Patil was posted with the local arms division of the Mumbai police at Marol in Andheri.

