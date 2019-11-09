Woman, lover arrested for murdering husband

The Taloja police have arrested a woman and her boyfriend for brutally murdering her husband.

Manoj Manjhi (30), who hailed from Odisha and worked as a labourer with SM Constructions at Taloja Phase II, lived with his wife Ranjubai. The accused, Kartik Kaushik, had a flat on the second floor of the under-construction building.

According to the police, Mr. Manjhi used to beat his wife in an inebriated state. Ms. Manjhi and Mr. Kaushik started having an affair and they planned to kill Mr. Manjhi. Senior police inspector Kashinath Chavan said, “The duo smothered Mr. Manjhi and placed the body in a cement sack. They then dumped the sack in a garbage bin near the construction site.”

Mr. Kaushik approached the supervisor of the site and told him that Ms. Manjhi needed money to visit a relative in Mumbai. The next day, the labourers found the body in the sack. Mr. Kaushik then tried to escape with his belongings, but the labourers stopped him from fleeing.

Mr. Chavan said, “We nabbed Mr. Kaushik who confessed to committing the crime. We traced Ms. Manjhi to her relative’s house and arrested her. The duo has been remanded in police custody till November 13.”