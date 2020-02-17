Woman kills self after daughter tries to end life

A 50-year-old woman ended her life after her daughter attempted suicide following an argument over some missing jewellery, in Andheri’s Lokhandwala Complex on Sunday.

The police said around 6.15 p.m, Priya Sagar (31) noticed that some jewellery was missing. Ms. Sagar confronted her mother, Kamal, who said she would return it on Monday. While the argument continued, the daughter consumed a toxic substance.

Ms. Sagar’s father rushed her to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. In the meantime, their domestic help realised that Kamal was missing and raised an alarm. The police said Kamal ended her life around 6.45 p.m.

An officer with the Oshiwara police said, “Ms. Sagar was treated at the hospital and is now stable. We have registered an accidental death report in the mother’s case.”

Senior police inspector Dayanand Bangar said Ms. Sagar was married, and her parents lived with her in her fourth floor apartment at RNA Cooperative Housing Society. “We will record statements of Priya and her family members.”