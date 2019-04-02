Woman killed in road accident in Mahim

A 28-year-old woman was crushed to death by a tanker near Swami Vivekananda Garden in Mahim on Monday. The Mahim police said the victim, Dharmishta Sisodiya, a web designer, was riding her scooter from her house in Lower Parel to her workplace in Versova when the tanker ran over her.
Milind Gadankush, senior police inspector, Mahim police station, said, “She was trying to overtake the tanker when the accident occurred. She died on the spot despite having worn a helmet.” Mohan Pal, the driver of the tanker, was arrested and charged for rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, officers said.
