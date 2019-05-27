Mumbai

Woman injured in Jogeshwari cylinder blast dies

A week after a fire broke out in Jogeshwari’s Hanuman Chawl following a cylinder blast, a critically injured victim breathed her last in Kasturba Hospital on Sunday. Two more victims remain in a critical condition.

Shakuntala Kagal (46), who had suffered more than 60% burns, was shifted from Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari to Kasturba Hospital at Arthur Road. Doctors said she was declared dead at 9 p.m..

While the condition of five victims in the Trauma Care Hospital and two others in Sion Hospital remains stable, five recuperated patients have been discharged.

