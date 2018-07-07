Woman hurt in Andheri bridge collapse dies

more-in

Asmita Katkar (35), who was grievously hurt in the Andheri bridge collapse, succumbed to injuries on Saturday evening.

Katkar was on her way home in Dalvi Chawl in Andheri (West) after dropping her son at Paranjpe Vidyalaya when she was crushed under falling debris from the bridge at 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday. She was admitted in a critical condition to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle. Doctors confirmed that Katkar died while undergoing treatment for multiple injuries.

Dr. Ganesh Shinde, Dean, Cooper Hospital, said, “She was on ventilator support for the past three days. She died at 6.30 p.m. on Saturday. The body will be handed over to her family after post-mortem.”

Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, said, “Our officers are present with the family. We will bear all medical expenses and provide an ex-gratia compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family in accordance with the Railway Board’s directives. The WR will help the family through the claims process.”