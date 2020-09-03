Woman held for trying to sell ‘virgin’ daughter

Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Navi Mumbai has arrested a Mira-Bhayander resident from Nerul, for trying to sell her ‘virgin’ daughter for ₹1.2 lakh.
Senior police inspector Arjun Garad of AHTU received a tip-off about the woman, Sonam Hakim Singh (40), who was in search of a customer. “She was claiming that her daughter was a virgin and had been bargaining with people for the best rate. We arranged a fake customer and cracked the deal for ₹1.2 lakh,” Mr. Garad said.
On August 31, a meeting was fixed at Kohinoor Hotel in Shirawane, Nerul, where the lady was to bring her 18-year-old daughter. “We suspect that probably the woman was herself into flesh trade. Her husband is paralysed and she claims to be a housewife. We are also investigating if they are the real parents of the girl who was being sold,” Mr. Garad said.
The woman was arrested under Section 370 (exploitation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act.
