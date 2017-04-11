Woman held for running sex racket

NRI Coastal police has arrested a 30-year-old woman for running a sex racket in the cover of a beauty parlour in Seawood’s Sector 44.

A beautician by profession, Surekha Chagan Kumbhar, ran ‘Beauty Studio Family Saloon and Spa’ and just a week ago introduced a ‘special service’ for some customers.

“The accused used to run a beauty parlour and since there was not much profit, she decided to offer girls to the customers,” a police official from NRI Coastal Police Station said.

Victim rescued

On Sunday evening, police conducted a raid and rescued a 35-year-old woman, a resident of Kamothe, who was hired by Kumbhar for sex work.

“After the raid, we sent the woman to a rehabilitation centre. On Monday, Kumbhar was taken into custody and produced before the court. She has ben remanded into police custody till April 12,” an official said. Kumbhar has been arrested under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.