Woman held for kidnapping 3-month-old boy in Navghar

The Uran police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old childless woman for allegedly kidnapping a three-month-old boy.
The woman, who hails from Jalna and resides at Jasai in Uran with her husband, used to frequently go to Navghar where she holds a bank account.
During her visits, she had noticed a house which had an infant.
Around 11 a.m. on Monday, she approached the mother of the boy and said that she was from anganwadi and enquired if the baby had taken the polio dose.
“The woman told the mother to get her three-year-old daughter ready while she would look after the boy. After the mother went inside, the accused fled with the boy,” senior police inspector Ravindra Budhwant from Uran police station said.
On finding her son missing, the mother approached the Uran police, who, with the help of CCTV footage, traced the accused to Khanda Colony within six hours.
“From Uran to Panvel, we alerted all the police teams. We rescued the boy in the evening and handed him over to his mother. The accused confessed that she desperately wanted a baby as she had been childless for 10 years, and hence, decided to kidnap one,” Mr. Budhwant said.
The woman will be presented before court on Tuesday.
