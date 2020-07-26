Woman gives birth at Igatpuri railway station

A 29-year-old pregnant woman travelling on a Mumbai-Varanasi special train, gave birth at Igatpuri railway station on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Priyanka Singh, boarded the train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and went into labour as it neared Igatpuri station at 2.50 a.m. Awadesh Kumar, deputy station manager, then called the railway health unit for assistance. A team led by Dr. Jyotsana, additional divisional medical officer, attended to the woman and advised her to alight at Igatpuri station.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway, said, “Arrangements were made to rush Ms. Singh to hospital, but she delivered a healthy boy at the station’s medical room with the assistance of the medical team. The newborn and the mother were then shifted to the rural hospital in Igatpuri for postnatal treatment.”

On June 25, Sony Devi (30), who was travelling to Patna by Lokmanya Tilak Patna Patliputra Express, delivered a baby in the train before it could reach Igatpuri station.