Woman gets jail for driving minor to attempt suicide

A court in Thane has awarded three years’ rigorous imprisonment to a 40-year-old woman for driving a 14-year-old girl to attempt suicide in 2016. District Judge R.S. Gupta in his order on Wednesday also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on the accused, Surekha Gaikwad, and ordered that ₹10,000 from it be given to the victim.

The accused was pronounced guilty under Section 195-A (whoever threatens another with any injury to his person, reputation or property) of the Indian Penal Code. Additional public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court the victim and the accused, a shopkeeper, were residents of Kopri.

Before the incident, during an identification parade in a case of stalking and molestation filed by the victim, she had identified a man as the accused. Gaikwad, who was acquainted with the man, grew annoyed and asked the victim not to depose in court against him.

The woman also threatened the victim that since she had identified the man in the case, he would throw acid on her when he is released from jail.

Upset over the threat, the victim hanged herself at her home on October 12, 2016, when her mother had gone out for work and her father had stepped outside the house. When the victim did not open the door, her parents raised an alarm. Their neighbours rushed in and broke open the door.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where she underwent treatment. Based on a police complaint filed by the victim, an FIR was registered against Gaikwad. The judge in his order said the prosecution had proved the case against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.