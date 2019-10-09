Woman found murdered in Malwani

A 47-year old woman was found murdered in her house in Malwani on Tuesday morning. The police believe that robbery is the motive behind the murder as cash and valuables are missing from the house.

According to the Malwani police, the victim, Kanchan Gupta, lived with her 25-year-old son Deepak in Collector Compound. The police said Mr. Gupta, who works at a call centre, returned home after his shift at 6.30 a.m. and found his mother dead. He alerted the police and the team that reached the spot found that Kanchan’s dupatta had been used to strangle her to death.

Senior police inspector Jagdeo Kalapad said, “We did an inventory of the valuables in the house with Mr. Gupta’s assistance and found that ₹1.05 lakh in cash and the jewellery that Kanchan was wearing were missing.” Mr. Kalapad said since there are no signs of forced entry into the house, the murderer could have been an acquaintance of Kanchan. He said, “We have obtained CCTV footage from the area and are examining it for clues.”

The police are making inquiries with family members and neighbours to find out if anyone had a pressing need for money and committed the crime to make a quick buck. An officer, who is part of the investigating team, said, “The murderer seems to have known the family well as he knew that Mr. Gupta would be at work on Monday night and would return only in the morning. We are checking on the movement of people in their circle of acquaintances and verifying their claims using cellular location mapping. Assistance is also being sought from informants.”

The police have registered an offence of murder and robbery with attempt to grievous hurt under the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons.