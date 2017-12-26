Woman found murdered, husband suspected

Navi Mumbai: A 23-year-old woman was found murdered at her residence on Sunday night. The victim, identified as Mamta Akhilesh Gupta, a resident of Yadav Nagar, Dighe, was found with her throat slit.

“She stayed with her husband and daughter, and at around 9 p.m., her husband had gone out with their daughter. When he returned at around 9.15 p.m., he found his wife in a pool of blood,” senior police inspector Chandrakant Katkar said. Her husband, a welder at a company in the MIDC area, told the police that the accused had probably used the back door as it was open. But, the police suspect her husband Mr. Gupta’s role.