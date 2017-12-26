Mumbai

Woman found murdered, husband suspected

Navi Mumbai: A 23-year-old woman was found murdered at her residence on Sunday night. The victim, identified as Mamta Akhilesh Gupta, a resident of Yadav Nagar, Dighe, was found with her throat slit.

“She stayed with her husband and daughter, and at around 9 p.m., her husband had gone out with their daughter. When he returned at around 9.15 p.m., he found his wife in a pool of blood,” senior police inspector Chandrakant Katkar said. Her husband, a welder at a company in the MIDC area, told the police that the accused had probably used the back door as it was open. But, the police suspect her husband Mr. Gupta’s role.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 16, 2020 7:46:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/woman-found-murdered-husband-suspected/article22277784.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY