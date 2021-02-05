Woman found dead on tracks with child’s body in bag

A 31-year-old woman has been found dead with a bag containing her child’s body on Vashi railway bridge. The police said the victim, Mayuri Biraadar, was undergoing treatment for depression after several miscarriages. She conceived last year after five years of marriage to a civil engineer in Chembur. Biraadar went home to Pune for delivery and didn’t return as her husband lost his job amid the pandemic.
As her son would turn one on Saturday, Biraadar asked her mother to make some purchases from the market on Thursday evening. Biraadar left the house with her child when her father and brother left for work. “We are scanning CCTV footage and her call records to find out when and where she killed the child,” an officer said.
The police said the woman reached Mumbai on Thursday night and boarded a train to Panvel. As the train approached Vashi station, she jumped on to the tracksof Vashi railway bridge. “Fellow passengers and home guards on the train alerted the police control room,” he said.
The Vashi Government Railway Police have filed a case of murder and a case of accidental death.
