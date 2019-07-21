Woman found dead in Powai

A senior citizen was found to have committed suicide at her Powai residence on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Mrudula Bhattacharya (71), a resident of the Hirandani Gardens in Powai. Police said that the incident came to light at around 8.30 a.m. on Saturday when a security guard found her lying in the building compound in a pool of blood. He raised an alarm and she was rushed to the Hiranandani Hospital where she was declared dead before admission.

Police officials said Bhattacharya used to stay on the 19th floor of the Norita building, and that her injuries were consistent with a fall from a height.

A team of policemen visited her residence to conduct inquiries, and found a suicide note, in which she had written that she was taking her life of her own accord.

“Inquiries have revealed that Bhattacharya was in severe depression after her son was diagnosed with cancer,” senior police inspector Anil Pophale, Powai police station said.

The police will be making further inquiries with Bhattacharya’s family members and friends to find out if she had displayed any signs of suicidal behaviour, or confided in anyone about contemplating the step. An accidental death report has been registered for the moment, officers said.