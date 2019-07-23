Woman dies after falling off train

A 30-year-old woman died after falling off a crowded train between Kopar and Diva stations during the morning peak hour on Monday.

Savita Naik, a resident of Sagarli in Dombivli, was on a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-bound train. It was a regular train that she took to reach her office at Ballard Estate in Fort. The Government Railway Police (GRP) stationed at Dombivli said that they were informed of the accident around 10.30 a.m.

Officials said that Naik had been working as an accountant at Nitish Nigam and Company in Ballard Estate since 2017. The only daughter of her parents, Naik was unmarried and lived with them and her elder brother. Her body was taken to Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan for post-mortem.

Police constable Shailendra Chavan from the Dombivli GRP station said Naik’s family was in a state of extreme depression after hearing about the accident.

“I casually dialled her number because she had not yet reached office. To my shock, a railway police officer answered and told me that she is no more. I have been working in this company for over a year. I remember the good old days when we would have our lunch together, chat, and go out frequently,” Kiran Chaurasia, a colleague and friend of Naik, said.

According to officials at the GRP station in Dombivli, 1,619 people died while crossing the tracks in 2018. The same year, 711 died after falling off running trains and 19 crashing into the poles. The Central Railway saw 482 deaths owing to falling off the trains, with Kurla topping the list at 103, followed by Kalyan at 73. About 25 people died while crossing the railway lines, and 11 by falling off from the trains.