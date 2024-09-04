GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman dies after being hit by SUV in Mumbai; driver held

A 26-year-old woman dies in Mumbai after being hit by SUV driven by merchant navy officer, leading to arrest

Updated - September 04, 2024 11:03 am IST

Published - September 04, 2024 10:39 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
The file image is used for representational purpose only.

The file image is used for representational purpose only.

“A 26-year-old woman died after being hit by a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in the Malad area of Mumbai,” police said on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

“The accident occurred in Gudiya Pada locality on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) night, following which the police arrested the SUV driver, who is a merchant navy officer,” an official said.

"The woman, identified as Shahana Kaazi, was walking when she was hit by a Ford Endeavor around 10 p.m. After the accident, the accused himself took the woman to a nearby hospital, where she died during treatment," the official of Malad police station said.

“The accused, Anup Sinha, was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and was placed under arrest. His vehicle was also seized by the police. The accused has an office in Andheri and he was on leave when the incident occurred,” he added.

“The police have collected his blood sample to ascertain whether he was driving under the influence of liquor,” the official said.

Related Topics

death / road accident / accident (general) / Mumbai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.