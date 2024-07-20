Woman dead, three injured after part of building's balcony crashes in Mumbai

A woman was killed and three others were injured after some portion of a balcony of a four-storey residential building located on Grant Road in south Mumbai came crashing down on Saturday, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The building, Rubinnisa Manzil, where the incident occurred is located on Sleater road near the Grant Road railway station, a fire brigade official said.

The incident took place around 11 a.m., he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | Mumbai rains LIVE updates

On duty doctor at Bhatia Hospital, Dr Bhavesh informed that three persons were brought injured: Atul Shaha (55), Nikesh Shaha (26) and Vijay Aanand (25) who are undergoing treatment and one 70-year-old woman whose identity is unknown, was declared brought dead.

As per the BMC official, prior to monsoon, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) had declared the building as cessed and dangerous and unfit for habitation. MHADA had also issued notice to the residents to move out.

A total of 13 persons (6 men, 6 women and 1 child) were rescued by the fire brigade.

(with inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.