Woman dead, three injured after part of building's balcony crashes in Mumbai

A total of 13 persons (6 men, 6 women and 1 child) were rescued by the fire brigade

Published - July 20, 2024 03:31 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Balcony of a four-storey residential building located on Grant Road in south Mumbai collapses.

Balcony of a four-storey residential building located on Grant Road in south Mumbai collapses. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A woman was killed and three others were injured after some portion of a balcony of a four-storey residential building located on Grant Road in south Mumbai came crashing down on Saturday, officials said.

The building, Rubinnisa Manzil, where the incident occurred is located on Sleater road near the Grant Road railway station, a fire brigade official said.

The incident took place around 11 a.m., he said.

On duty doctor at Bhatia Hospital, Dr Bhavesh informed that three persons were brought injured: Atul Shaha (55), Nikesh Shaha (26) and Vijay Aanand (25) who are undergoing treatment and one 70-year-old woman whose identity is unknown, was declared brought dead.

As per the BMC official, prior to monsoon, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) had declared the building as cessed and dangerous and unfit for habitation. MHADA had also issued notice to the residents to move out. 

A total of 13 persons (6 men, 6 women and 1 child) were rescued by the fire brigade.

(with inputs from PTI)

