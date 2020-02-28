Woman, daughter among three held for killing husband’s lover

Navi Mumbai

28 February 2020 01:17 IST

With help of auto driver, they stab her to death, dump body

The Uran police have arrested a mother-daughter duo along with the daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly killing her father’s lover.

The victim, Kalpana alias Jaya Tukaram Ghanekar (33), was found dead among debris on a road that leads from Taki village bus stop to Maqba farm house in Uran, on Monday. It was recognised by her cousin from Uran via a WhatsApp forward.

“The body had swollen and the cousin was confused so he got in touch with the victim’s brother in Mumbai, who identified her. But along with him, came one Mukhtar Hussain, a resident of Shahbaz village, Belapur,” senior police inspector Jagdish Kulkarni from Uran police station said.

Mr. Hussain told the police that his wife and daughter had killed Ghanekar as he had an affair with the woman.

On the evening of February 23, the woman (42), her daughter (20), and her boyfriend, Hassan Hussain Shaikh (24), who is already married and has a two-month-old baby, picked up the victim from her residence in Mansarovar in Mr. Shaikh’s autorickshaw.

They told her that they were taking her to the police station, but after reaching Chirner, they killed her. They stabbed her 32 times and dumped her body in the debris at the forest in Taki village.

Ghanekar was married to an alcoholic whom she abandoned in 2010, and her 12-year-old son is being looked after by her brother. Later in 2011, she met Mr. Hussain and fell in love. Mr. Hussain made arrangements for her to stay in Manasarover and often stayed with her, and also visited his wife and daughter at Shahbaz. Ghanekar worked at Bal Ashram, Sandhurst Road.

“The woman would often fight with Ghanekar since Mr. Hussain used to spend money on her. Her daughter, who works in a beauty parlour, was frustrated with her father’s affair and decided to kill Ghanekar,” Mr. Kulkarni said.

Mr. Shaikh was arrested on Thursday while the mother and daughter were arrested on Tuesday. All the three have been arrested for murder and disappearance of evidence.

While the mother-daughter duo have been remanded in police custody till March 2, Mr. Shaikh will be produced before court on Friday.