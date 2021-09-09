Woman constable ordered hit on colleague to settle scores: police

54-year-old was mowed down by vehicle outside Panvel station last month

Three weeks after a police constable was killed in a road accident, the Panvel City police have found out that it was actually a hit ordered by a woman colleague.

The police have arrested Sheetal Pansare (29) who was earlier posted with the victim, Shivaji Madhavrao Sanap (54), at Nehru Nagar police station. In 2019, Ms. Pansare had filed complaints of molestation and rape against Sanap.

“While the rape case was quashed, a charge sheet has been filed in the molestation case,” said senior police inspector Ajay Landge.

On August 15, Sanap was mowed down by a vehicle outside Panvel station. The main witness in the case was Dhanraj Jadhav, who identified the assailants, Vishal Babanrao Jadhav and Ganesh Lakshman Chavan, from CCTV footage.

The police said that Ms. Pansare married Mr. Jadhav, a bus driver, four days after befriending him on Instagram. Two days after their marriage, she asked him to run over Sanap with his bus. When he refused to do the job, she divorced him and booked a case against him for clicking her intimate pictures.

“Ms. Pansare had transferred ₹70,000 into the accused’s account,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Shivraj Patil said.