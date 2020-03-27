Woman commits suicide in Fort

The naked body of a woman in her 40s was found in Fort on Thursday morning, sparking panic and outrage among residents. Amidst rumours of rape and murder on the social media, the police clarified that the woman had committed suicide.

According to the MRA Marg police, the body was discovered around 6.30 a.m.. A picture of the partially covered body taken from a height, possibly from the window of an upper floor apartment in the same lane, went viral on WhatsApp within a couple of hours, along with a message about the woman having been sexually assaulted and killed. By evening, messages about local truck drivers being arrested for the ‘heinous crime’ started circulating.

The police, meanwhile, started inquiries, speaking to local residents, and scanning CCTV footage of and around the spot where the body was found.

“Inquiries have helped identify the deceased as Zenobia Batliwala (42), a resident of Patel Chambers. She was mentally disturbed and we have CCTV footage that has captured her committing suicide from her third floor apartment in a naked condition. She used to stay with her mother, who is very old, while her brother stays in Vancouver,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Sangramsinh Nishandar said.

Mr. Nishandar said post-mortem confirmed suicide, with injuries being detected on Batliwala’s head, legs and ribs. “There has been no indication so far of either rape or murder. We have registered an accidental death report.”