Woman chopped into pieces; live-in-partner detained by police in Mumbai

A 56-year-old man was detained on June 7 evening for allegedly murdering his live-in partner and dismembering her body, the police officials said.

The suspect, identified as Manoj Sane, had been staying with Saraswati Vaidya in the rental flat in the Akashganga building in the Mira Road area over the past three years.

On June 7, Nayanagar police station received a call from residents of the building, complaining about a foul odour emanating from the couple's flat. As per the police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had been brutally killed.

"Police have found a body of a woman who had been cut into pieces, from a society in the Mira Road area. Here a couple was living in a live-in relationship. A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was hacked to death. Further Investigation underway," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Mumbai Jayant Bajbale said.

The DCP further said that further investigation into the case is underway.

NCP, BJP trade barbs over horrific incident

NCP leader Supriya Sule described the incident as “extremely horrific and outrageous” and alleged that crime against women was on the rise in the state as criminals have no fear of law.

She also said that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who handles the home portfolio, should concentrate on his department seriously.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, hit back saying Mr. Fadnavis was capable of taking action in the Mira Bhayandar case.

In a tweet, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Sule said, “A woman was killed by her live-in partner in Mira Road area. The accused tried to dispose of the body by cutting it into pieces, which he crushed in a mixer and boiled in a pressure cooker. This incident is extremely horrific, inhuman and outrageous.”

“Criminals don’t fear the rule of law and hence crime against women is on the rise. State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis needs to concentrate on his department seriously. The accused should be tried in a fast-track court and hanged to death,’‘ she said in the tweet in which she tagged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Meanwhile, Chitra Wagh, state BJP women’s wing chief, hit out at Ms. Sule saying she was shedding crocodile tears.

“Fadnavis is capable enough to take action in the Mira Road case. But you did not feel like speaking out when a minor girl at Manchar in Pune district was kidnapped by a Muslim boy, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was in power, and was not found for two-and-a-half years. Had the MVA government intervened, then Shraddha Walkar would not have been cut into pieces,” she said.

“Even a chameleon will feel ashamed to see how you change colours,” Ms. Wagh alleged.

